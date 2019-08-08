I am writing in regards to an article in the Aug. 2 newspaper headlined “Religious right balks at label.”
It contained yet another way to defend President Donald Trump from the charge of racism: “He does not judge people by the color of their skin. He judges people on whether they support him. If you embrace him, he’ll embrace you. If you attack him, he’ll attack you. That’s the definition of colorblind.”
That was what the Rev. Robert Jeffress, pastor of a Dallas megachurch, had to say about the character of the president of the United States. I’m pretty sure he meant it as a compliment.
Judith Schuppien
Pittston
