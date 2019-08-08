SKOWHEGAN — The River Road Gallery will celebrate its 10th anniversary from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at 75 Water St.

Champagne and cake will be available from 4 to 5 p.m., appetizers and beverages will be served throughout the day.

Raffle tickets for a $50 gift certificate, with proceeds to benefit Hospice of Somerset County, will cost $1 per ticket or $5 for six tickets.

Also, a $100 customer appreciation gift certificate (no purchase required) will be given away. Just come into the gallery on Aug. 10 and you will be included in the raffle.

Drawings will be held between 4 and 5 p.m.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, visit riverroadsgallery.com.

