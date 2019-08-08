Eduardo Leandro will share his talents from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at the Lincoln Home, 22 River Road, in Newcastle.

Leandro teaches percussion at Stony Brook University in New York, where he is the artistic director of its new music ensemble, the Contemporary Chamber Players. He has conducted some of the most important pieces of the 20th century and has performed in music festivals around the world.

For more information, contact Rhonda Hanna, 563-3350, or [email protected], or visit lincoln-home.org.

