MADISON — A summer dance is planned for 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 24, at Madison American Legion Hall on 20 South Maple St. The Davidson County Line Band will perform country, classic rock and rockabilly.

The cost is $5 per person. There will be a break at 9 p.m. to watch the fireworks to be seen out back of the hall as part of the Madison/Anson Days Celebration.

For advance tickets/reservations, call 696-5848 after 4 p.m. on Monday through Saturday or stop at the hall.

