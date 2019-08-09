AUBURN — Seventy-seven-year-old Albert Flick was sentenced to life in prison Friday for the murder of Kimberly Dobbie in Lewiston last summer.

Dobbie, who was 48 years old, was stabbed to death in front of her twin boys.

This is the second time Flick will go to prison for murder, the first time was in 1979 when he was convicted in the stabbing death of his wife, Sandra Flick, at their Westbrook home. In that case, he was sentenced to serve 30 years and released in 2000.

On July 17, an Androscoggin County Superior Court jury convicted Flick of murder after just 40 minutes of deliberation. The trial, which lasted less than two days, included testimony from witnesses who said Flick had become obsessed with Dobbie. He had followed her and her 11-year-old boys routinely from where they were staying at the Hope Haven Gospel Mission shelter in Lewiston to the local library, Dunkin’ and even the bus stop.

According to her friends, Dobbie appeared to tolerate Flick’s attention and presence but didn’t want it.

Dobbie and her children had been living at the shelter while waiting for an apartment in Farmington where they planned to move. She met Flick at the shelter, where he often came for food, and he started following her and her boys around town.

Just before her murder an apartment became available and she was making plans to move. According to Dobbie’s friends, Flick assumed he was going with her but she told him he wasn’t welcome.

In his closing arguments at trial, Assistant Attorney General Bud Ellis told the jury that Flick’s infatuation led to his thinking: “If I can’t have Kim Dobbie, I will kill her.” And, Ellis added, “That’s exactly what he did.”

According to Ellis, Flick knew Dobbie didn’t want him in Farmington.

“There was no ‘we’ in the equation,” Ellis said. “He murdered her because of that.”

The jury watched surveillance video of Flick buying two pink-handled paring knives with 5-inch blades at the local Walmart two days before he attacked her and then watched a video that showed Flick stabbing Dobbie at least 11 times in front of her sons as she sat on the steps outside a Sabattus Street laundromat.

Before the stabbing, Flick could be seen pacing inside the building and outside, always keeping Dobbie in his line of sight. When Dobbie sat outside to talk on her phone, Flick attacked her.

Flick could be seen on the laundromat’s surveillance video as he “reaches back to the small of his back, takes out the knife, stands in front of Kim, raises his arm,” Ellis told the jury.

One of the wounds cut the left ventricle of her heart; another fractured a rib and pierced her right lung, Maine’s deputy chief medical examiner had testified at trial.

Dobbie died from blood loss.

A witness who watched the scene unfold from his apartment window said Flick grabbed Dobbie with his left hand before stabbing her, as she screamed and kicked.

Dobbie’s friends Laura Kirkland and Kathy Cormier told the Sun Journal that Dobbie had been a teacher in Massachusetts and moved to the Farmington area after she lost her job because she wanted to live in a small town. Finding herself homeless in Farmington, she went to the Lewiston shelter where she thought she would be safe, they said, always planning to move back to Farmington when she was able.

They described Dobbie as “over-the-top nice,” a woman who had a string of bad luck, and a devoted mother of twins.

“She was bubbly, cheerful, always smiling,” Kirkland said. “A perky redhead even when she was frustrated.”

In the time between Flick’s two murder convictions, he was convicted several times for assaulting other women.

On June 2, 2007, Flick was arrested in Portland and charged with misdemeanor assault involving domestic violence. Additional charges of criminal threatening, felony assault and aggravated assault were later added, but the aggravated assault charge was dismissed as part of a plea deal. He was sentenced to serve six months.

Two months later, he was charged with tampering with a witness and violating conditions of release. His probation was partially revoked and he was sentenced to two years in prison, beginning in March 2008.

After his release in 2010, Flick was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and assault, once again in Portland, and was sentenced to two years in prison.

And in 2014, he was charged in Portland with criminal threatening, but that charge was dismissed as part of a deal in which he pleaded to a lesser charge.

He moved to Lewiston in June 2014, about the time that last case was being prosecuted.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: