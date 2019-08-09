AUGUSTA — The Kennebec Valley YMCA and the Friends of Lithgow Library are partnering again this year on a raffle fundraiser. Friends of Lithgow Library Member, Wick Johnson, said in a news release, “It is very rewarding to see two great organizations work together to support our community!” The money raised through the raffle will go toward the YMCA’s Strong Kids Annual Campaign and Lithgow’s Annual Campaign.

Those listed on the winning ticket will receive the grand prize of $10,000. That grand prize will be drawn between 5:30 and 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Lithgow Library, 45 Wintrop St., in Augusta.

Ticket drawing event attendance will be limited to one representative, plus guest, for each ticket sold. For those who attend the drawing event, there also will be three door prizes.

The cost to enter is $100 per ticket. Each ticket may be purchased by an individual or by a team of up to 10 individuals. The winning ticket is split among the team members according to each individual contribution.

For a raffle entry form, visit kvymca.org or lithgow.lib.me.us, at the KVYMCA or Lithgow Library. Payments must accompany a completed raffle entry form and returned to the KV YMCA. If paying with a check please make the checks out to the KV YMCA.

For more information, call the Kennebec Valley YMCA at 622-9622 or email Andrea Lowell at [email protected].

