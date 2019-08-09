HINCKLEY — The L.C. Bates Museum has planned the following events at the museum on U.S. Route 201.

“Birds in Watercolor” in honor of the summer exhibition will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.

Those who attend can explore the artists’ work, and the museum’s own Audubon Gallery, and interpret a bird of your choice in watercolor.

“Why the Long Face?” + Art is scheduled for 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the museum.

The game of faces, will feature some of the taxidermy animals of the museum. Come imitate weasels, run like rabbits and explore the faces of the museum. Afterwards, those who attend can draw animal faces.

The Forest Animals Tour is set for 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the museum. While on the tour, participants should see birds, insects and animals that live in woods.

Attendees can learn about their food chains and adaptations for living in the forest. After the tour, those who wish can explore the Good Will-Hinckley Trails to look for birds and animals.

Let’s Make Tracks is scheduled for 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.

The afternoon of activities is centered around animal tracks. In addition to creating your own tracking guidebook with rubber stamps, participants may take a stroll outside if weather permits

For more information, call 238-4250, email [email protected] or visit gwh.org/lcbates.

