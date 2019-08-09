The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce will host its 26th Annual Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic with a 1 p.m. shotgun start Wednesday, Aug. 21, (rain date: Aug. 22) at Mingo Springs Golf Course, 43 Country Club Road, Rangeley.

This year’s event offers several features and prizes:

• Prizes for Men’s and Ladies’ Longest Drive on holes 11 and 18;

• prizes for Closest-to-Pin on holes 4 and 12;

• prizes for 1st and 2nd place in each flight, including a mixed flight (men and women combined teams);

• traditional scramble — for all flights; and

• as in previous years, mulligans and strings will be available for purchase and there will again be “golden tees.”

A silent auction, 50/50 raffle and buffet dinner will follow at the Country Club Inn.

Entry forms for golfers are available at the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce office, 6 Park Road in Rangeley, or at Mingo Springs Golf Course.

Anyone interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce ay 864-5571 or [email protected].

