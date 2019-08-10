JOHNSON/LYNDONVILLE, Vt. — Jessica Hillman, of Gardiner, and Charles Gaunce, of Waterville, have been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Northern Vermont University.

Students who achieve between a 3.50 and 3.99 semester average are placed on the dean’s list.

Northern Vermont University is a two-campus institution of higher education with campuses in Johnson and Lyndonville, Vt., as well as an online division that combines the best of our campuses’ nationally recognized liberal arts and professional programs. At Northern Vermont University, its goal is to guide curious, motivated, and engaged students on their paths to success and their places in the world.

