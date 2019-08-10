Rémy Pettengill, 13, of South China, a member of Boy Scout Troop 479 in China, has completed his Eagle Service Project to make 50 hygiene care packages for distribution to the Togus veterans.

These care packages included a handmade zippered bag filled with items donated or purchased such as toothpaste, a toothbrush, deodorant, denture adhesive, shampoo and conditioner, soap, razors, shaving cream, mouthwash and nail clippers. Each bag was labeled for a man or woman and the items were listed on a tag attached to each bag to help with the packaging and distribution, according to a news release from Ron Emery, advance chairman, Troop 479.

During the project, one evening was set aside for older Scouts and leaders to cut out the material using a pattern for the hygiene bags. Another evening was for sorting out the donated toiletry supplies and filling the hygiene care packages. Rémy provided the leadership and instructions.

On July 21, the Scouts and leaders were invited to assist veterans in wheelchairs getting to the church service. After the service, Togus invited the group to have lunch prior to delivering the hygiene bags to each veteran residing in the Cabins in the Woods. Pettengill distributed the bags to the Scouts for delivery with help from Dan Hill, the Masonic Service Association representative for Togus.

According to the release, Pettengill first got involved with the veterans by way of the Masons. He went to Togus with the Masons to push the wheelchair-bound veterans down to their church service.

While talking to Hill he learned that some of the veterans were not provided with the basic necessities to keep them healthy. Pettengill thought he could help provide the toiletries for the brave men and women who served our country. With this in mind, he started planning his Eagle Service Project.

Pettengill, son of Lee and Danielle Pettengill, of South China, will be an eighth grader this fall at China Middle School.

