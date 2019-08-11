BOSTON — Anthony Bemboom finally lived his dream after a long day and a longer journey back to the Los Angeles Angels.

For Boston Red Sox starter Andrew Cashner, it was more like a nightmare.

MONDAY’S GAME WHO: Red Sox (Rodriguez 13-5) at Indians (Plesac 6-3) WHEN: 7:10 p.m. TELEVISION: NESN, ESPN

Bemboom hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning Sunday after Kole Calhoun’s solo homer tied it in the eighth, leading the Angels past the Boston Red Sox 5-4 for a split of their four-game series.

Cashner got just five outs, giving up three runs and three hits, walking five, and left to loud boos when he was pulled.

“It was tough. I didn’t really command my fastball,” he said. “Five walks is never good. Didn’t give us really a chance to win, but amazing job by the bullpen today.”

Called up earlier in the day from Triple-A Salt Lake, Bemboom flew into Boston from Des Moines, Iowa, arrived around noon and showed up at Fenway Park about 20 minutes before the first pitch.

A little less than 4 1/2 hours later, he grounded his hit to right.

“That’s something you dream about – think about when you get drafted with the team. In a way, it happened,” said Bemboom, standing in front of his black-and-gold Salt Lake Bees’ equipment bag lying on the floor.

He was drafted by Los Angeles in the 22nd round in 2012. After being taken by Colorado in the 2016 Rule 5 draft, he became a free agent and signed with Tampa Bay.

Bemboom, a 29-year-old catcher, was up with the Rays earlier this year before Los Angeles purchased him on July 16.

“We wouldn’t have won it without him,” Angels Manager Brad Ausmus said.

Shohei Ohtani had three hits with a two-run single for Los Angeles, which won for only the second time in 10 games. The Angels halted an eight-game losing streak Saturday and finished a nine-game trip 2-7.

Christian Vazquez hit a two-run homer for Boston, which rallied from an early 3-0 hole. Rafael Devers added two hits and started the front end of nifty around-the-horn double play, making a backhanded stab on Albert Pujols’ hard grounder.

“It’s something we’ve been doing the whole season. We’ve been talking about it, been inconsistent,” Boston Manager Alex Cora said of the split. “That way, it’s tough to make it to the playoffs.”

The Red Sox have blown 22 saves, tied for most in the majors, and currently sit outside a playoff position.

Calhoun hit his leadoff homer off Matt Barnes after Boston’s bullpen held the Angels scoreless on two hits over 51/3 innings following Cashner’s rough start.

Bemboom hit his single off Ryan Weber (1-2) after Calhoun had a leadoff walk and advanced on a groundout and a flyout.

Hansel Robles (4-0) got four outs for the victory.

Jackie Bradley Jr. drew a base-loaded walk in the second, and Vazquez’s shot – that completely left Fenway over the Green Monster – tied it in the fourth.

NICE GIFT

After Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale finished his off-day throwing in the outfield and signing autographs for fans in the stands along the right-field line about an hour before the game, he noticed a young boy in a wheelchair off in the distance with his mom and dad.

Sale approached the 6-year-old – named Joey – chatted for a while and gave him his glove before heading back into the clubhouse.

THAT’S PEACHY

Marie Mansfield Kelley, who played for the Rockford Peaches of the women’s professional baseball league from 1950-54, threw out the first pitch.

ALSO …

Outfielder Mookie Betts had the day off before entering as a pinch runner in the eighth and popping out in the 10th. … Infielder Chris Owings was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket and right-hander Hector Velazquez was optioned. Owings, 27, was signed as a minor league free agent June 17 and hit .325 with 11 homers in 44 games with Pawtucket. He batted leadoff with Betts out of the lineup and went 0 for 5.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous