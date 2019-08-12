OAKLAND — Spectrum Generations, in partnership with Healthy Living for ME, will offer a free workshop designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels in adults.

A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls will be offered from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 28 through Oct. 16. Workshops will meet weekly at Snow Pond Senior Center, 47 Heath St.

The eight-session workshop is a structured-group program that will emphasize practical strategies to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels. Participants can learn to view falls as controllable, set goals for increasing their activity, make changes to reduce fall risks, and exercise to increase strength and balance.

The workshop is ideal for anyone concerned about falls or who has fallen in the past, interested in improving balance, flexibility, and strength, and who may have restricted activities because of concerns about falling.

This series is free and open to the public but registration is required. To register, call 800-620-6036 or email [email protected] for more information and to register.

Healthy Living for ME is a statewide network of evidence-based programs that empower adults to address and better manage their health issues. All workshops are listed at healthylivingforme.org.

