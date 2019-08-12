The Vienna Historical Society will hold its seventh annual Antique Fair and Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Historical Society Grounds on Highway 41 in Vienna.

The event will include antiques, collectibles, and other merchandise available, as well good food to eat and plenty of convenient parking.

For more information, call 293-4815.

