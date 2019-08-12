Augusta

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday were Paul Clement and Jan Arey, Ron Cote and Dennis Purington, Paul Mitnik and Paul Sherman, and Dan Townsend and Malcolm Burson. No game was played Thursday.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Suzon Morrison and David Bourque, Ken Harvey and Di Bishop, and Karen Torrey and Barbara Terhune.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

Hallowell

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Sharon Todd. Jackie Berry placed second and Ed Slack placed third.

Thursday’s winner was Fran Wadleigh. Gerene Lachapelle placed second and Ed Slack placed third.

Contract bridge is played Wednesdays and Thursdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road. For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Barbara Terhune and Jeannie Reiling. Betty Perry and Frances Roy placed second, Lee Lenfest and Madeline Poulin placed third, and Sylvia Poulin and Robert Poulin placed fourth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

