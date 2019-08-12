NORRIDGEWOCK — The second annual Corporal Cole Memorial 5K & half-marathon road race is set for Sunday, Aug. 18. The half-marathon will start at 7 a.m. with the kids fun run at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K following at 8 p.m.. Both races will start and finish at the Mill Stream Elementary School, 26 Mercer Road, in Norridgewock.

The course will include a few hills, country roads with shade trees, scenic views, and inspiration along the way.

Runners, walkers, strollers, and well-behaved dogs are welcome to join the 5K race. While the half-marathon is open to runners both elite and novice.

In respect of Corporal Cole’s Call # 1312, the half marathon will be exactly 13.12 miles. For all of those who have ever thought they wanted to run a half marathon, this is the one. This race will be filled with encouragement and motivation throughout the course route. Signs with words such as, husband, son, dad, friend, 1312, will be displayed along the route to remind us of Corporal Cole and of the loved ones he still impacts. Quotes from Mrs. Cole will be incorporated throughout the course encouraging runners to dig deep and hold their heads high. Art projects created by students at Mill Stream Elementary School also will be displayed along the route.

Returning this year will be: Back 40 Events providing timing, chipped bibs, live announcements, and Central Maine Photography supplying race day photos.

A VIP section will be roped off for the largest team complete with their own ice bath, foam rollers, Adirondack chairs, foam mats, and personal attendant for any of their needs. A kids fun run has been added and will take place at 9:45 a.m. with every child earning a super hero cape in honor of our hero, Corporal Cole! Registration also has been increased this year to 1,312 participants.

The race committee includes Jessica Gleason and her daughter Zoey Gleason, Theresa Howard, Everett Flannery III and Samantha Delorie.

All proceeds will go to the Corporal Cole Memorial Scholarship Fund.

To register, visit runsignup.com.

Volunteers are needed and can email Jess Gleason at [email protected].

