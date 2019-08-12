Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana and one of about 25 Democratic presidential hopefuls, will hold a fundraising event in Portland on Thursday, Aug. 22.

Buttigieg, who has the backing of State Treasurer Henry Beck, who endorsed the former Naval Reserve officer, will be the first 2020 presidential candidate to visit the state in this election cycle.

President Donald Trump visited Maine five times, including a stop in Portland, the state’s largest Democratic stronghold, during his presidential campaign in 2016.

Buttigieg’s Portland fundraiser is being billed as a grassroots event with ticket prices to attend ranging from $18.35 for veterans and up to $250 for “champion” donors, The venue for the event has not yet been announced by the campaign, but several social media postings by people who said they obtained tickets indicate the location would be at the State Theater.

