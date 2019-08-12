FAIRFIELD — The School Administrative District 49 School Board voted to accept a revised budget of $27.12 million at a meeting Monday evening.

The decision comes after last week’s budget workshop where the board decided that, in order to reduce costs, it would rearrange a special education position, adjust a few administrators’ salaries and look to reduce natural gas usage.

The revised budget from last week’s workshop was $27.17 million, but at Monday’s school board meeting, the numbers continued to fall an additional $21,500 thanks to more reductions in areas such as system administration, transportation and most notably electricity.

School Board Vice Chairwoman Jenny Boyden voted to also amend the facilities management article to include a $30,000 decrease in budgeted costs.

“I’ve looked into the energy portion of the budget, and we were a fair amount over budget last year,” Boyden said. “We were in the realm of $59,000 over budget, so I’d like to see us reduce that by at least $30,000.”

In a vote, the rest of the board agreed with Boyden, and an amendment to reduce an additional $30,000 from the budget passed.

The newly accepted budget reflects a $250,834 decrease from the last approved budget on July 9 and a $36,218 decrease from the original budget that was presented at a meeting in May, making this the lowest proposed budget the board has presented yet.

“This is the lowest budget we’ve put forward, and it doesn’t cut any positions or make any drastic changes that the kids would notice day-to-day,” board member Katie Flood said.

If the new version passes through the budget meeting on Aug. 29, it will go to the polls for the third time in a matter of months after two previous versions were shot down by voters in June and July. According to School Board Chairman Shawn Knox, it costs $10,000 every time the budget has to go back through the two-step meeting and referendum process.

“Were really hoping to get this one passed,” Knox said.

The district includes Albion, Benton, Clinton and Fairfield.

Months of budget disputes coincide with the departure of Superintendent Reza Namin, who’s resignation took effect on Aug. 2. Namin’s tenure with SAD 49 was rife with controversy over his divisive restructuring plan that eventually cost the district $417,665 in administrative buyouts.

If community members approve the revisions on Aug. 29, the budget will move onto a referendum, which is set to be held on Sept. 12.

