When Gardiner elected officials meet Wednesday, they will start considering proposed changes to the city’s Land Use Ordinance.

Councilors also will consider proposed changes to codes governing shoreland zoning and how historic and archaeological resources are handled.

The Land Use Ordinance changes create new zoning districts in the city to reflect changing land use patterns. For instance, the current central business district would be split into two districts — the traditional downtown district for the historic downtown and the in-town commercial district for the Bridge Street and Maine Avenue area that’s adjacent to the historic downtown. Other proposed changes include allowing accessory businesses in some areas of the city and allowing for accessory dwelling units to provide more housing flexibility than currently exists.

Public hearings on these three topics will be held, and the City Council is expected to vote on the first of two required reads for the ordinance changes.

Elected officials are also expected to:

• Conduct public hearings on proposed amendments to the Sewer Discount Program ordinance and the renewal of Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center’s liquor license and consider voting on the first read.

• Hear a presentation by the Maine Department of Transportation and the Kennebec Valley Council of Governments on the possibility of Gardiner taking part in a parking study at a nominal cost.

• Hear a presentation on a proposed tax increment financing district at Central Maine Crossing, on Brunswick Avenue, across from Libby Hill Road.

• Consider approving the Maine Municipal Association executive committee slate.

• Consider appointing a representative to the KVCOG General Assembly.

• Consider accepting criminal forfeiture funds.

• Consider approving victualers licenses.

• Consider approving a major special event for Barks in the Park.

• Consider approving a catered function permit for Lisa’s White Flour Catering for an event at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Augusta.

• Consider approving a scope of services contract for Hoyle, Tanner & Associates Inc. for $68,800 for an upgrade to the Wastewater Treatment Facility.

• Consider approving the property disposal list.

• Consider accepting the minutes from July 10, 2019.

An executive session also will take place regarding the annual review process for the city manager.

The Gardiner City Council meets 6 p.m. Wednesday in the City Council chamber at City Hall, 6 Church St.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: