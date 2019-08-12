A Ls6 Union Solidarity Picnic for local S6 BIW retirees will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, at Thomas Point Beach in Brunswick.

Just like the old days, the picnic will include food, entertainment and prizes.

Bring the family for a day of fun. The cost is $5 per ticket; main gate opens at 10 a.m.

For information, call Ls6 Union hall at 442-2063.

