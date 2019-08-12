The Maine Community Foundation’s Equity Fund is accepting applications from nonprofits for project and capacity-building grants that address lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer issues and needs, according to a news release from the foundation.

The fund helps strengthen LGBTQ organizations in Maine and supports initiatives that work toward inclusive, diverse, prejudice-free communities for the LGBTQ population and all people in Maine.

Grant awards of up to $7,500 are available, with priority given to projects and organizations that serve people in rural and underserved communities; support LGBTQ families, youth or elders; increase access to health care or reduce health disparities; reduce anti-LGBTQ violence; support social and cultural community-building activities; and provide education to promote respect and understanding of LGBTQ people.

The deadline for grant applications is Sept. 15. An online application, guidelines and list of 2018 grants are available at mainecf.org.

For more information, contact Senior Program Officer Gloria Aponte C. at [email protected] or 761-2440.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit mainecf.org.

