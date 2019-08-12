MaineGeneral Health’s Partners for Recovery program is looking to reduce stigma and increase treatment for opiate addiction in Kennebec and Somerset counties.
Stigma is a barrier to individuals with substance use disorder getting access to treatment and to staying in recovery.
Program organizers ask the public to take a brief survey to help better understand beliefs, knowledge and attitudes about opiate use disorder. This information will help develop trainings and a social marketing campaign to reduce stigma.
The survey can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/communityopinionsurvey.
For more information, call Brie Karstens at 861-5278.
Funding to MaineGeneral’s Harm Reduction Program by the Rural Health Opioid grant/Health Resources and Services Administration.
