MaineGeneral Health’s Partners for Recovery program is looking to reduce stigma and increase treatment for opiate addiction in Kennebec and Somerset counties.

Stigma is a barrier to individuals with substance use disorder getting access to treatment and to staying in recovery.

Program organizers ask the public to take a brief survey to help better understand beliefs, knowledge and attitudes about opiate use disorder. This information will help develop trainings and a social marketing campaign to reduce stigma.

The survey can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/communityopinionsurvey.

For more information, call Brie Karstens at 861-5278.

Funding to MaineGeneral’s Harm Reduction Program by the Rural Health Opioid grant/Health Resources and Services Administration.

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: