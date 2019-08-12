The art exhibit Traveling Brushes Redux — Friends Who Paint in Wayne will be on view Aug. 15-19 at the Cary Memorial Library’s William House, 14 Old Winthrop Road, in Wayne.

The public is invited to a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, both artists will be present.

The event will feature watercolors by Jann Haynes Gilmore and oils by George Hamilton. Both artists are from away but spend time in Wayne every summer.

Gilmore is a familiar artist in Wayne whose work appeared on six biennial House Tours. She recently has written a book on the Alice in Wonderland room that is being relocated to the Williams House Barn. Most of her work will feature local and Maine scenes.

Hamilton graduated from West Point and had a career in the U.S.Army. While later living in Connecticut, he studied art. Hamilton serves on the board of the 120-member St. Michael’s Art League which conducts workshops and holds art exhibitions on the picturesque Chesapeake Bay in Maryland.

He now lives on the Chesapeake Bay and is known for his knowledgeable depictions of watercraft and the charming villages of the Eastern Shore. When visiting Maine he paints scenes on Lake Androscoggin and seaside ports along the Maine coast.

Exhibit hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 17, 1-4 p.m. Aug. 18, and 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 19.

A percentage of the art sales will be donated to the Alice Room Project.

For more information, call the library at 685-3612.

