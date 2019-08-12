Even if you have a perfect sandwich, you add bacon to it.

On Tuesday, Aug. 13, the town of Winthrop will vote for the second time on the school budget.

The school committee heard the voters in June and went back to work making a really good school sandwich, paring down the meat, stretching the lettuce, spreading out the pickles, and thinning out the ketchup.

Stretching, thinning, paring, however, can only go so far before student safety, breadth of curriculum, quality of instruction and taste get nipped by the very knife doing the clipping, peeling, skinning and trimming.

Also consider the quality of the knife doing the shaving and slivering. The school committee used a sharp one, so all you need to do on Aug. 13 is to cast a positive vote.

Ben Thomas

Winthrop

