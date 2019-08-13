LEWISTON – Police identified Tuesday a 10-year-old boy who is in critical condition after he was struck by a car Monday night on Sabattus Street.

Jamal Hussein, 10, of Lewiston was taken Central Maine Medical Center following the accident that occurred in the vicinity of 997 Sabattus St. shortly before 7 p.m. He was moved to Maine Medical Center in Portland and remains in critical condition, possibly with a head injury, according to police.

The driver of the gold 2001 Subaru Forester that struck Hussein was identified as Linda Vigil, 75, of Sabattus. Vigil was not injured in the accident.

LPD Officers and Detectives are continuing to investigate, including speaking to witnesses and working with the accident reconstructionist.

The vehicle was towed and a so-called “vehicle autopsy” will soon follow, Lt. David St. Pierre said in a press release.

There is no indication at this time of that drugs, alcohol or speed contributed to

the accident, St. Pierre said.

It appears the boy was crossing the road with some of his cousins or relatives when he was struck.

Nobody has been charged with any crime or offense, St. Pierre said.

