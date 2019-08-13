MOOSE RIVER — A free workshop designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels in adults, A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls, will begin Tuesday, Oct. 1, and run through Nov. 19. Workshops participants will meet weekly from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Moose River Valley Center, Unity College Sky Lodge, 748 Main St.

The eight-session, structured group emphasizes practical strategies to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels. Participants can learn to view falls as controllable, set goals for increasing their activity, make changes to reduce fall risks, and exercise to increase strength and balance.

The workshop is ideal for anyone concerned about falls or who has fallen in the past, interested in improving balance, flexibility and strength, and who may have restricted activities because of concerns about falling.

This series is free and open to the public but registration is required.

The class is sponsored by Spectrum Generations and Unity College Sky Lodge, in partnership with Healthy Living for ME.

Healthy Living for ME is a statewide network of evidence-based programs that empower adults to address and better manage their health issues. All workshops are listed at healthylivingforme.org.

For more information and to register, call 800-620-6036 or email [email protected].

