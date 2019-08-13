Artwalk Gardiner is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, in Historic Downtown Gardiner, Water Street.

Area artists will showcase original artworks in storefronts and studios. This is the 15th year that Artwalk Gardiner has brought together artists, businesses and the community for an evening of art exhibitions, music, refreshments and community good cheer.

The event, which is free and open to the public, is a non-juried, member-run organization that accepts artists within a twenty mile radius of downtown Gardiner.

Through regular exhibitions, the Artwalk’s mission is to increase community awareness and appreciation of the visual arts; to encourage interaction with local artists and the public by providing artists with a supportive network that fosters the creative economy.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 512-0098.

