ROME — Camp Ray of Hope is accepting camper registrations for the Sept. 13-15 session.

The camp will be held at Pine Tree Camp in Rome for Maine families and individuals who have experienced the death of a significant person in their lives.

Attendees are given opportunities to connect with other people from throughout the state of Maine who also are in the midst of transition from loss by death. Children and adults participate with their peers in support groups and in workshops that encourage healthy outlets and self care.

Camp Ray of Hope was first offered by Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area in 1995 and continues to be the only one of its kind in Maine.

Cost is $60 per person or $180 for a family of three or more. Scholarships are available.

For more information, or to request a brochure and registration form, call 873-3615 or email Jillian Roy at [email protected].

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: