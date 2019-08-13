Portland’s newest publicly traded company, Covetrus Inc., stumbled badly in its first full quarter of operations, with financial results falling far short of analyst expectations.

Covetrus stock lost nearly 40 percent of its value in a massive investor sell-off during pre-market trading Tuesday following the company’s release of its disappointing second-quarter earnings report. The report represents the first full quarter since Covetrus began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CVET on Feb. 8.

Executives of the veterinary practice-management technology firm blamed unexpected costs and a slowdown in North American and U.K. sales for the company’s poor performance but said their long-term growth strategy remains sound. Covetrus produces software that helps veterinary practices manage their operations, as well as ordering and fulfillment services for veterinary pharmacies.

“We’re in the early innings of this Covetrus journey,” said the company’s president and CEO, Benjamin Shaw, in a Tuesday morning conference call with investors and analysts. “These are early days in our multi-year transformation process.”

Covetrus reported quarterly revenue of $1.01 billion, about $50 million less than what analysts were expecting, according to the investor website Seeking Alpha. The company reported a quarterly net loss of $10 million, or 9 cents per share, about 22 cents per share worse than expectations.

Shaw said a recent decline in veterinary visits in North America, new competition and a Brexit-related sales decline in the U.K. contributed to the lower-than-expected results. He added that Covetrus also experienced some unexpected, merger-related costs in the second quarter.

“We have made significant progress over the last six months in creating a new global platform to better support the evolving needs of our veterinary community and to unlock new health and financial outcomes,” Shaw said in a prepared statement. “While end-market factors and the timing of certain infrastructure investments are creating delays to our timeline, my conviction in our ability to drive accelerated growth remains unchanged due to our market opportunity and our differentiated global value proposition.”

Covetrus was formed from the merger of Portland-based Vets First Choice and the animal health division of Melville, New York-based Henry Schein Inc., which was spun off from its former parent company. While Covetrus did not exist in the second quarter of 2018, combined financial results of Vets First and Henry Schein Animal Health for that period totaled revenue of $1.01 billion and net income of $29 million, or 40 cents per share, according to the earnings report.

Investors did not respond favorably to Tuesday’s earnings report. Covetrus stock fell by 39 percent to $14.04 per share in pre-market trading Tuesday, down from the previous day’s closing price of $23.19 per share. The stock continued to lose value in the first hour of trading Tuesday and was down to around $13.00 per share as of 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday’s opening share price represented a 66 percent decline in value from the $41.01 per share closing price of Covetrus stock at the end of its first day of trading on Feb. 8.

Vets First was founded in 2010 by Shaw and his father, David Shaw, co-founder of Idexx Laboratories Inc., a veterinary device manufacturer based in Westbrook. The company received city approval in fall 2018 to build a five-story, 170,000-square-foot headquarters in downtown Portland, which now will become the world headquarters for Covetrus.

The facility is expected to provide office space, a pharmacy, fulfillment center, and software and data science labs. It is designed to have space for 1,500 employees – 1,200 more than the company’s current Portland employee base of 300. Covetrus has about 5,500 employees worldwide.

Covetrus is Maine’s largest publicly traded company in terms of annual sales, with its two merged components generating combined revenue of about $4 billion in 2018. Shaw has said one of the benefits of becoming a publicly traded company is that it cements Covetrus’ future as a Maine-based firm. Several other fast-growing companies in Maine have been acquired recently by larger firms with headquarters outside the state.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: