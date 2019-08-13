“Death of a Salesman” will be staged at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16-18, at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St., in Rangeley.

The play is a production of the Rangeley Friends of the Arts and is directed by Tim Straub.

A straight play, Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman” is a serious drama about the illusion of the American dream. The powerful cast includes Chris Farmer as Willie Loman, Mary Boothby Brown as Linda, Sam Meehan as Biff and Owen Sinclair as Happy.

Other players included Tina Falasco, Les Hoekstra, Ariel Clinch, Mike Sherrod and Ben Andrews. Sets are designed by Janice Adler and the show is Produced by Val Zapolsky.

Reserved Seating tickets cost $15 the first night, $20 all other nights, $10 for youth.

For tickets or more information, visit rangeleyarts.org or call the Theater Box Office at 864-5000.

