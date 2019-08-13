The Maine Marine Patrol is searching for a missing midcoast man whose skiff was found adrift in Round Pond Harbor on Monday.

The search for the 63-year-old Glenn Murdoch of Breman began around 9:30 p.m. Monday after the marine patrol was notified of a missing person in Round Pond Harbor, which is near Bristol. That report came after Murdoch’s skiff was found tied to the harbor master’s boat at the town dock, said Jeff Nichols, spokesman for the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

An investigation determined Murdoch had taken his skiff out to his boat, which is moored about 100 yards off shore. The skiff was later found adrift and brought to the town dock by a good Samaritan, Nichols said.

The Maine Marine Patrol, Bristol Fire Department and Coast Guard searched the coastline, harbor and moored boats Monday night for the missing man. The search was suspended for the night at 1 a.m. and resumed at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Nichols said the Maine Marine Patrol/Maine State Police Dive Team were searching near Murdoch’s mooring Tuesday morning. A marine patrol airplane is also being used in the search.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: