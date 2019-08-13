GREELEY, Colo. — Emily Davis, of Benton, and Hannah Shutt, of Waterville, have been named to the 2018-19 dean’s list of distinction at the University of Northern Colorado.

Students who earned this distinction earned a combined grade point average of a 3.75 or higher during at least two academic semesters and completed a minimum of 24 semester hours.

