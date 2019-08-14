NEWCASTLE — The fourth annual Lobster and More event, with the Art Under the Tent, will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Lincoln Home, 22 River Road.

The event will feature oysters from the Damariscotta River, hors d’ oeuvres, and a locally brewed beer or cold drink. Twenty Maine artists will exhibit work in a variety of mediums for sale in the art tent at 22 River Road.

Professional artists and photographers will include Valerie Borgal, Marcia Brandwein, Sandy Crabtree, Sandra Leonin Dunn, Steve Dunn, Virginia Forrest, Douglas Houle, Elaine Hranich, Hannah Ineson, Chris Jones, Will Kefauver, Sally Loughridge, Kay Miller, Jim Nyce, Amy Puleo, Linwood Riggs, Rebecca Shorb, Kim Skillin Traina, and Cheryl Young.

Vote for a favorite artist in the People’s Choice Awards and cash awards will be given to the top three artists. A portion of the art sold, along with all ticket sales, will help support the Financial Assistance Fund at The Lincoln Home for residents who have outlived their financial resources.

Festivities will include Maine bluegrass band Sandy River Ramblers, known for their three-part harmonies and music for dancing.

Advance tickets will cost $45 per person for lobster or chicken, $50 per person for both lobster and chicken, and free for children 9 and younger. To reserve tickets, call 563-3350.

The Lincoln Home’s many community sponsors who, through generous donations, in-kind donations and a number of volunteers’ hours, make the evening possible.

