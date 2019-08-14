The Maine Community Foundation’s Maine Theater Fund is accepting grant applications from local, regional and statewide nonprofit theaters or theater groups in Maine.

Funds will be awarded for programmatic, capacity-building, operating and capital support. Awards typically are between $2,500 and $5,000, although larger awards may be considered, according to a news release from the foundation.

The deadline for grant applications is Sept. 15. For an online application, guidelines and a list of recent grants, visit mainecf.org.

An anonymous couple, who recognized the connection between vibrant communities and support for the arts, established the Maine Theater Fund in 2005.

A statewide organization headquartered in Ellsworth with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. For questions or more information, visit mainecf.org or call 877-700-6800.

