NEW YORK — Surprise! That’s how model Ashley Graham announced she’s pregnant with her first child. Graham and filmmaker Justin Ervin are also celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary.
The two shared a short video on Instagram showing off Graham’s growing bump. She wished her husband happy anniversary and said their lives are “about to get even better.”
Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin ❤️ Life is about to get even better. 😘
Ervin held a sonogram image on his Instagram account as he gave his 31-year-old wife a kiss on the cheek. He called Graham his “daily inspiration” and added: “I love you and I love us.”
The two achieved couple goals last year when she posted a sweet tribute to Ervin on their eighth anniversary with “I love you, Justin and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life in your arms.”
