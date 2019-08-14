The Sandy River Ramblers to Play will take the stage at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at The Lincoln Home’s Lobster and More Event at 22 River Road, in Newcastle.

The Maine bluegrass band is known for their three part harmonies and lively music for dancing. Stan Keach, Dana Reynolds and Julie Davenport are the lead vocalists; Bud Godsoe plays the banjo and Dan Simons the mandolin. The group has just released their second CD of original songs about Maine. Band leader and song writer, Keach was recently inducted into the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame.

At the event, attendees can dine on Maine lobsters, barbecue chicken, and Maine blueberry desserts overlooking the Damariscotta River next to the Lincoln Home. Peruse the “Art Under the Tent” while enjoying fresh oysters from the Damariscotta River, hors d’oeurves, a locally brewed beer or glass of wine.

Twenty Maine artists will exhibit work in a variety of mediums for sale in the Art Tent. Vote for your favorite artist in the “People’s Choice Awards” and three cash awards will be given to the artists you choose. A portion of the art sold, along with all ticket sales, will help support the Financial Assistance Fund at The Lincoln Home for residents who have outlived their financial resources.

Tickets cost $45 in advance for lobster or chicken, $50 for both lobster and chicken, and children 9 and younger are free. To reserve tickets, call 563-3350.

