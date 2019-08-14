WEST PARIS — The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into a shooting Tuesday night that injured a teenager.

Chief Deputy James Urquhart said Wednesday that a 16-year-old male fired a gun and a bullet fragment struck a juvenile male sitting in a car. He said the wound was superficial and the teen was treated and released at the scene.

There were three to four males involved in the incident, all of them 16 and 17 years old, he said.

Their names were not released because they are juveniles.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: