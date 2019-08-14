The Center for Painted Wall Restoration in Hallowell has received a $5,000 grant “to present the Conserving of the Painted Past Symposium to increase the interest and preservation of 19th-century painted walls in Maine and New England,” according to a news release from the Maine Community Foundation.

Grants totaling more than $$134,259 recently were awarded through the Belvedere Traditional Handcrafts Fund of the Maine Community Foundation. The fund supports projects and organizations that promote traditional handcrafts throughout the state. An anonymous donor established the fund in 2007. A full list of grant recipients is available at mainecf.org.

The next grant application deadline is June 1, 2020. The online application and guidelines are available at mainecf.org. For more information, contact Leslie Goode, program officer, at 412-2002.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit mainecf.org.

