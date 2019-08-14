BANGOR — A Maine game warden who was charged with assaulting a concertgoer is facing additional charges of unlawful sexual touching and disorderly conduct.

The Bangor Daily News reports 41-year-old Jeremy Judd of Mechanic Falls was attending a concert on July 18 at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion when the crimes are alleged to have occurred. Judd’s on paid administrative leave while Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife conducts an internal investigation.

Judd has been with the Maine Warden Service since 2003 and currently serves as a K-9 handler. Wildlife department Commissioner Judy Camuso says she’s “deeply concerned” about the charges.

In 2011, Judd was involved in an armed confrontation with part-time Officer Eric Richard of the Rumford Police department.

Richard was shot and killed by Judd behind Richard’s residence in Rumford after Richard reportedly pointed a handgun at Judd and several other officers.

The Office of the Maine Attorney General ruled in 2012 that Judd’s use of deadly force against Richard was justified.

Judd has also received several K9 Search and Rescue of the Year Awards from the Maine Warden Service, including one in March 2019 for his rescue of a 58-year old woman in Sanford.

Judd’s scheduled for arraignment Aug. 21 in Bangor. His attorney is Walter McKee of Augusta. McKee says Judd “has a very different view about what happened that night,” and will plead not guilty to the charges.

