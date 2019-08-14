Westbrook police have issued an arrest warrant for a 32-year-old man who they say stabbed and seriously injured a city resident last Friday.
Said Mohamud is wanted on a charge of elevated aggravated assault, according to police. A probation revocation warrant also was issued because Mohamud was on a probation for a different crime at the time, police said.
The incident happened Friday at about 9:30 p.m. at 637 Cumberland Street. Officers responded to an emergency call and found a 57-year-old Westbrook man with multiple stab wounds. The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Westbrook police on Wednesday released recent photographs of Mohamud and a physical description and asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to call police. He is described as a black male, 6-feet-3-inches tall, 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He goes by the nickname Cam, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 207-854-0644 or leave an anonymous tip at 207-591-8117.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Administration to relax rules on time truckers can spend behind the wheel
-
Maine Crime
Police increase patrols near scene of Maine double homicide
-
Schools and Education
No tuition increase at Maine community colleges this fall
-
Local & State
Identities of victims in Clinton wagon crash released
-
News
Westbrook police seek suspect in stabbing