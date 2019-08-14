Westbrook police have issued an arrest warrant for a 32-year-old man who they say stabbed and seriously injured a city resident last Friday.

Said Mohamud is wanted on a charge of elevated aggravated assault, according to police. A probation revocation warrant also was issued because Mohamud was on a probation for a different crime at the time, police said.

The incident happened Friday at about 9:30 p.m. at 637 Cumberland Street. Officers responded to an emergency call and found a 57-year-old Westbrook man with multiple stab wounds. The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Westbrook police on Wednesday released recent photographs of Mohamud and a physical description and asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to call police. He is described as a black male, 6-feet-3-inches tall, 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He goes by the nickname Cam, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 207-854-0644 or leave an anonymous tip at 207-591-8117.

