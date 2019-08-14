Painters, potters, photographers, jewelry makers, fabric artists, and fine craftsmen will descend upon downtown Winthrop during the 32nd Winthrop Sidewalk Art Festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.

Sponsored by the Winthrop Lakes Region Chamber, the annual summer festival will also offer live music, lobster rolls, barbecues, homemade pies and other baked goods.

Musicians from the area including Ed DesJardins, Stone Quarry Band, and others are scheduled to perform at the art festival from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Rummage sales and luncheons will be held at local churches including St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Route 135; the United Methodist Church, 58 Main St.; and the Winthrop Congregational Church, 10 Bowdoin St., which will offer lobster rolls.

The ‘Naturalist as an Artist’ children’s program will begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Bailey Public Library, 39 Bowdoin St., along with other activities that will continue until 2 p.m.

A Corn Hole Tournament, sponsored by Winthrop Plays Outside organization, will begin at 2 p.m. at van der Brew, 30 Summer St. Kayak, canoe and paddleboard rentals also will be available from 1 to 5 p.m. on Summer Street through Webb & Sons Paddling.

As part of the Norcross Point summer concert series, local band Sons of Be’s will play at 2 p.m. at the head of Maranacook Lake on Memorial Drive. The concert is free.

“The Winthrop Summer Festival has something for everyone,” said Winthrop Lakes Region Chamber Director Barbara Walsh in a news release. “Wonderful art, fine crafts, activities for children and adults, live music and delicious food.”

For more information, call 377-8020 or email [email protected]

