Maine’s highest court on Thursday upheld the 3-year suspension of an Auburn lawyer who ran unsuccessfully for district attorney last year.
A judge had ruled in December that Seth Carey had committed sexual assault, tampered with a witness and failed to comply with a previous interim suspension order, among other violations.
Carey appealed that decision earlier this year.
The Maine Supreme Judicial Court affirmed the judge’s suspension order on Thursday, writing in a 24-page decision that the judge “did not err by imposing a more moderate sanction that is tailored to reasonably protect the public and the courts, while still allowing Carey the opportunity to rehabilitate and demonstrate a capacity to abide by the rules and ethical standards that govern the conduct of all attorneys licensed to practice in Maine — a demonstration that Carey will need to make in order to re-enter the practice of law after at least three years.”
This story will be updated
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Arundel farmers say blood samples show high levels of ‘forever chemicals’
-
Maine Crime
Maine’s highest court upholds Seth Carey’s suspension from practice of law
-
Nation & World
Under pressure from Trump, Israel bans Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib from visiting country
-
Local & State
Morning Sentinel Aug. 15 police log
-
News
Great Diamond Island residents may try to secede from Portland