LEWISTON — Shoes are sometimes the forgotten element of our daily lives, but they can hold enormous sentimental value and often a good story or two. During “The Shoe Must Go On” shoe fashion show set to begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept 20, at Museum L-A in the Bates Mill Complex at 35 Canal St., some of the shoes that are currently featured in Museum L-A’s gallery exhibit “Footwear: From Function to Fashion,” as well as some shoes with great stories from our local community, will be modeled.

At this event, the museum will share the stories attached to the shoes that are submitted as they are worn by the submitter — or a volunteer model — on a raised runway, according to a news release from the museum.

For this shoe fashion show, Museum L-A is interested in shoes that:

· Are brand new, well-loved, or are many years old;

· are beautifully designed or otherwise intriguing to look at;

· hold sentimental value to its owner; and/or

· have an interesting, funny, or heartwarming story attached to them.

The museum encourages submissions from anyone in the Lewiston-Auburn community to showcase the shoes that they love most in their lives.

Not all shoe submissions will be used during the fashion show. Any shoes submitted for the event will be selected by museum staff based on how well they fit the mission of the event and how many submissions are received. Shoes chosen after the selection process will then be used in the fashion show event.

Submissions should include:

1. A completed submission form for each item (which includes descriptive information about the submitted pair of shoes and the story behind them); and

2. At least one photograph of the shoes listed on the submission form.

No physical pairs of shoes should be dropped off at the museum during the submission process.

Submit up to two pairs of shoes for consideration. All submissions must be received by the submission deadline of Aug. 20. Submission forms can be emailed to Emma Sieh at [email protected] or brought in to Museum L-A during its open hours. Any questions about the submission process can be sent to Sieh either by email or by calling the museum at 333-3881.

If anyone is interested in being a volunteer model with Museum L-A staff, contact Sieh.

Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Special tour requests and large group tours outside of these hours are available by appointment.

For more information, contact [email protected] or call 333-3881.

