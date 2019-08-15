HALLOWELL — The Harlow, in partnership with the Kennebec Land Trust, seeks art for its upcoming exhibition “Art and the Land,” an open call juried show celebrating the 30th anniversary of the land trust.

Art and The Land will be on view Oct. 25 through Nov. 30 at The Harlow, 100 Water St. The deadline for entries is 11:59 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Entries will be juried by staff members from The Harlow and the land trust, according to a news release from The Harlow.

The land trust works cooperatively with landowners and communities to conserve the forests, shorelands, fields, and wildlife that define central Maine. The land trust protects land permanently, offers opportunities for people to learn about and enjoy the natural world, and works with partners to support sustainable forestry and farming.

To learn more about the land trust and for a full listing of its properties, visit tklt.org.

To learn more and submit artwork, visit harlowgallery.org/call-klt/.

The Harlow is a membership based nonprofit dedicated to connecting and celebrating art, artists and community in downtown historic Hallowell since 1963.

For more information, visit harlowgallery.org or call 622-3813.

