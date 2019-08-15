A Variety Show is scheduled for 6:30-9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St., in Rangeley.

Entertainment will feature The Cloggers’ from Phillips,who have clogged all around the area; singer Charlie Bruce from Stratton, performs oldies by Ernest Tubb, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Hank Snow, Hank Williams, Jud Strunk, John Denver and more; and Master of Ceremonies and singer Victoria Burbank, from Lexington, does songs by the Judds, Emmy Lou Harris, Patsy Cline, Tammy Wynette and others.

Admission will cost $10 for adults and $3 for children 12 and younger.

Tickets can be purchased at the Rangeley Chamber of Commerce, Wilhelm Reich Museum Ticket Office or at the door of Lakeside Theater.

Proceeds raised will be used to make needed improvements on the two rental units that support the Wilhelm Reich Museum.

For more information, contact the museum office at 864-3443 or [email protected].

