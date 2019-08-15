FARMINGTON — Woodlands Senior Living of Farmington, an assisted living and specialized memory care community for seniors, will celebrate local first responders during the first First Responder Appreciation event from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at its Farmington location at 175 Knowlton Corner Road, according to a news release from the organization.

All surrounding law enforcement and first responders including police, fire department, sheriff’s department, EMTs and their families have been invited to the free event featuring a barbecue dinner, live music and giveaways. All media are invited to attend.

This is the first year that Woodlands Senior Living of Farmington has hosted the event. Woodlands staff will provide a barbecue dinner, desserts and entertainment for all attending law enforcement, first responders and their families. To-go boxes will be available for any on-duty officers who may be in the area but unable to stay. Woodlands staff and residents put the event on to thank local first responders for all their hard work.

For more information, contact Kristen Gilley, director of Development, Woodlands Senior Living, at 872-8992 or [email protected].

