WASHINGTON — Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee will be returning early from their summer recess to consider gun-violence legislation in the wake of this month’s mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

Impeachment_Q&A_02456

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y. Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler of New York announced Friday that his panel will gather on Sept. 4 to consider a series of bills, including one that would ban high-capacity magazines of ammunition. The panel will also hold a hearing later in September to examine military-style assault weapons, which many Democrats want to ban.

Democrats are also pushing the Senate to take up legislation already passed by the House that would bolster background checks for gun purchases.

President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have expressed a new openness to gun legislation in the wake of the shootings.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
gun control
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.