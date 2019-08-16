The University of Maine is losing one of its top athletic administrators.

Lynn Coutts, the senior associate director of athletics, is leaving UMaine to take a position at the University of Denver, according to UMaine officials. No further information is available.

Coutts, a 1987 graduate of Maine and former softball coach for the Black Bears, had been in that position since 2015. She oversaw several aspects of Maine’s athletic department, including compliance, Title IX, sports medicine and student-athlete conduct.

She leaves Maine to join an athletic program headed by Karlton Creech, the former UMaine athletic director who left the Black Bears in 2018 to become the vice chancellor for athletics, recreation and RC operations at Denver.

Mike Coutts, her husband, is the head softball coach for the Black Bears.

