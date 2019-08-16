Two Maine men are facing aggravated drug trafficking charges after cocaine and Xanax pills were found in their car on the Maine Turnpike, police say.

A Maine State Police trooper stopped a car traveling north on the turnpike in York at 9 p.m. Thursday and, after noting what police described as “criminal indicators,” a police dog was brought to the scene, police said in a Facebook post Friday.

The dog, named Pinney, indicated the presence of narcotics when sniffing the car, police said. During a search of the car, troopers found 141 grams of cocaine, 880 Xanax pills and a loaded firearm.

Terell Walker, 28, of Orono, and 20-year-old Torrey Santos of Westbrook were arrested and charged with two counts each of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs.

They were taken to York County Jail in Alfred, where bail was set for $25,000 for each person.

