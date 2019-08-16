A Thomaston man is in serious condition after colliding with a horse-drawn carriage while he was riding a motorcycle on Route 32 in Jefferson.

Stephen Grant, 38, was riding westbound on Waldoboro Road, which is Route 32, around 7 p.m. Wednesday when he approached an incline being ascended by a horse and buggy, said Detective Scott Hayden of Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, who came upon the scene.

“It appeared that because of the time of day,” said Hayden, “that Mr. Grant was looking straight at the sun (and may not have seen the buggy).”

The motorcycle, a 2001 Harley Davidson, struck the left rear of the carriage, which was driven by three young Amish men, Hayden said.

The driver of the buggy, Noah Hostetler, 21, was not injured, however, passenger Noah Yoder, 22, suffered a back injury and Henry Yoder, 16, had a laceration on his arm. They were treated at the scene. Each of the carriage occupants reside in Whitefield.

The horse hauling the buggy had minor injuries, Hayden said, and was lame.

Hayden warned drivers area to be aware of Amish travelers on roads.

“They are living in Whitefield,” he said, “but they travel all over the midcoast and central Maine.

Grant was transported by Waldoboro Ambulance to Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta. From there, he was taken by Life Flight to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Hayden said a family member of Grant posted on social media that he sustained a broken collarbone, hip and knee, and he had been on a ventilator. Grant was not wearing a helmet, he said.

The accident is still under investigation, so it is too early to know if any charges will be filed, Hayden said. Lincoln County Sheriff Deputy Ryan Chubbuck is leading the investigation.

The posted speed limit on this portion of Route 32 is 45 miles per hour, Hayden said. The road was closed for several hours.

Jefferson Fire Department also responded to the scene. The Maine State Police is assisting Lincoln County Sheriff with accident reconstruction.

