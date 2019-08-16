WILTON — The Planning Board on Thursday night unanimously accepted Central Maine Power’s site plan application for a substation after visiting the site at 1228 Main St.

The 140- by 160-foot substation will replace one on Temple Street.

Environmental scientist and forester James Morin from Burns and McDonnell and CMP Project Manager Jeremy Pettengill gave an overview of their plans, including removing some trees, planting vegetation, engineering drainage and locating the perimeter of the substation.

An 8-foot-tall chain-link fence topped with barbed wire will surround the property, and it will have a small workhouse. There will be no plumbing on the property.

With Wilton not having a noise ordinance, one neighbor was concerned about noise and about lights.

Morin said sound would be within 75 decibels. The substation is unmanned and lights are generally only on when maintenance or other work is being done.

Another resident wondered whether herbicides would be used on the property.

Pettengill said that while herbicides are used on some vegetation, it becomes inert upon contact with soil or gravel and will not be a concern for surrounding farms.

After the site visit, the board met at the Town Office to take public comment. Having none, members did a final review of the plan before voting to approve the application.

Pettengill said construction will begin in September and should be completed by early summer 2020.

Code Enforcement Officer Charlie Lavin suggested CMP take into account the period in late winter and early spring when roads will be posted.

In other business, the board recognized resigning members Mike Sherrod and Angela Werner for their service, and welcomed member Michael Parker. The board will need to appoint a secretary.

Town Administrative Assistant Cindy Greer, who acts as liaison to the board, volunteered to take notes and Lavin said he would find out if it would affect her regular hours.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: